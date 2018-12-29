Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets starting nod Saturday
Blackwood will protect the road net in Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood won his first NHL game Thursday when he steered away 40 of 42 shots versus the Bruins. The Devils have had no luck with goalies lately, so they won't hesitate to ride the hot hand. Blackwood could have another favorable outing from a fantasy perspective since no team shoots more than the Hurricanes, but they also rank 28th in the league with 2.50 goals per game.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets first NHL victory•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Defending road goal Thursday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Perfect in relief•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Comes up short in strong debut•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Set for first career start•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Yields two goals in NHL debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...