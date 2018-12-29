Blackwood will protect the road net in Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood won his first NHL game Thursday when he steered away 40 of 42 shots versus the Bruins. The Devils have had no luck with goalies lately, so they won't hesitate to ride the hot hand. Blackwood could have another favorable outing from a fantasy perspective since no team shoots more than the Hurricanes, but they also rank 28th in the league with 2.50 goals per game.