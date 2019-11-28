Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets starting nod
Blackwood will guard the cage during Thursday's road matchup with Montreal, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood didn't play very well his last time out, surrendering four goals on 36 shots before being chased in the third period of Friday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins. The 22-year-old backstop will hope to bounce back in a road matchup with a free-falling Canadiens club that's lost five straight games.
