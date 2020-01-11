Blackwood (upper body) will miss Saturday's game against Washington.

Blackwood had to get dental work done after Tuesday's loss against the Islanders, then got pulled in the second period of Thursday's loss to the Rangers, so New Jersey will give its young netminder a day off to heal up and clear his head. The team recalled Evan Cormier from AHL Binghamton to back up Louis Domingue. New Jersey goes right back out there Sunday against the Lightning, and Blackwood's status for that one is currently unknown.