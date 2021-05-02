Blackwood made 31 saves in a 4-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Blackwood was sharp -- he bailed his teammates out several times in moments when the Flyers trapped the Devils deep and looked every part the up-and-comer we thought he was from his previous two years. Blackwood was brilliant in the last 30 seconds of the first, denying Ivan Provorov twice at the left post at 19:38 and then stymying Sean Couturier twice on bang-bang rebounds from the slot a few seconds later. The Devils have been eliminated, but Blackwood has a lot to prove moving into 2021-22. His 3.08 GAA and .902 save percentage (32 starts) hover far too close to hockey's Mendoza Line.