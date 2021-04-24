Per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site, coach Lindy Ruff told reporters Blackwood (upper body) is "good to go," indicating the 24-year-old netminder will get the start in goal in Saturday's road game versus the Penguins.

Blackwood missed New Jersey's last two games with an upper-body injury, but he's on track to get back between the pipes Saturday. He'll attempt to snap his personal eight-game losing streak in a brutal road matchup with a Pittsburgh club that's 18-3-2 at home this year.