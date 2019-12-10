Blackwood will defend the crease versus Dallas on the road Tuesday, Chris Wescott of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Blackwood has underwhelmed of late, as he went 0-2-1 with a .898 save percentage in his last four appearances. The 22-year-old netminder could face a challenge from Louis Domingue for starts, though the backup's poor performance in his last three games could allow Blackwood to hold on to the No. 1 spot.