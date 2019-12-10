Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Guarding cage against Stars
Blackwood will defend the crease versus Dallas on the road Tuesday, Chris Wescott of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Blackwood has underwhelmed of late, as he went 0-2-1 with a .898 save percentage in his last four appearances. The 22-year-old netminder could face a challenge from Louis Domingue for starts, though the backup's poor performance in his last three games could allow Blackwood to hold on to the No. 1 spot.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Plays well in shootout defeat•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Facing Blackhawks•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Can't hold lead against Vegas•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gives up pair in relief•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Alone on island in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.