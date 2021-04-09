Blackwood will patrol the crease for Friday's home contest against the Penguins.

Blackwood has watched from the bench for the last two games but will get back to work Friday. He's struggled over his last 12 games, posting a 3.22 GAA and .899 save percentage since the start of March. However, in his only start against Pittsburgh this season, the 24-year-old turned aside 35-of-36 shots in a win on March 21.