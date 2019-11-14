Blackwood will patrol the blue paint versus Pittsburgh on Friday, Abbey Mastracco of The Record reports.

Blackwood is off to a rather pedestrian start to the season, as he is 5-4-3 with a 2.94 GAA and .895 save percentage. It certainly doesn't help that the Devils' penalty kill is fifth worst in the league at 74.1 percent. Cory Schneider hasn't fared any better this year, a 4.59 GAA in six appearances, so Blackwood shouldn't have to worry about losing the starting job any time soon.