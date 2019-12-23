Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Guarding cage Monday
Blackwood will defend the road net in Monday's game against the Blackhawks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood had a tough last outing, as he allowed five goals on 26 shots in a loss to Washington. The 23-year-old will look to bounce back on the road, where he has been far better this year with a .915 save percentage and 6-4-0 record. The Blackhawks aren't productive in their own barn, either, as they rank 23rd with 2.84 goals per home game.
