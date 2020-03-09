Blackwood will be in goal at home against the Penguins on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has split time in the crease with Cory Schneider down the stretch and will likely continue to do so. The 22-year-old Blackwood's recent run of form likely hasn't earned him additional workload, considering he has given up nine goals on 105 shots in his last three contests (.914 save percentage).