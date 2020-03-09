Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Guarding cage Tuesday
Blackwood will be in goal at home against the Penguins on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood has split time in the crease with Cory Schneider down the stretch and will likely continue to do so. The 22-year-old Blackwood's recent run of form likely hasn't earned him additional workload, considering he has given up nine goals on 105 shots in his last three contests (.914 save percentage).
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Moving up franchise leader list•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting Saturday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: No help in Vegas•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Takes tough OT loss•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Nabs starting nod Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.