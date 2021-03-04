Blackwood will make the home start in Thursday's game versus the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has lost four of the last five games while registering an .888 save percentage. He's still one of the Devils' most dependable players, and he'll look to get back on track against a familiar foe. The Rangers are starting to heat up, as they've won four of the last six games while averaging 3.6 goals per contest.