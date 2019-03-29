Blackwood will start between the pipes in Friday's road clash against Detroit, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood's last outing was a 2-1 win over Arizona on Saturday, where he made 23 saves. The Ontario native is 8-9-0 through 20 appearances this season, sporting a 2.60 GAA and .917 save percentage. The Devils have Blackwood and Cory Schneider on a solid rotation, as Blackwood hasn't started in consecutive games since Jan. 12 against Philadelphia and Jan. 14 against Chicago. Detroit is 27th in goals per game in the league, averaging 2.73 goals per game.