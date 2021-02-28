Blackwood will protect the home net in Sunday's matchup versus the Capitals, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
The Devils are going back to Blackwood after he let up four goals on 23 shots in Saturday's loss to the Capitals. Prior to Saturday's dud, Blackwood was outstanding with a .932 save percentage and a 2.34 GAA through eight games.
