Blackwood will defend the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood went through a rough stretch at the end of February and the beginning of March, but he has seemingly gotten out of his funk. The 24-year-old has won back-to-back starts, recording a .958 save percentage in the process. The Flyers have won two of their last seven games, posting 17 total goals in that stretch.
