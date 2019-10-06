Blackwood allowed all seven goals, on 36 shots, in a 7-2 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.

Blackwood got the start against Buffalo and wound up suffering one of the worst losses of his career. With Cory Schneider a bit banged up after having to leave Friday's game with cramps, Blackwood could be in line to start Wednesday against Philadelphia. Whether he does or doesn't, he'll have to erase the memory of this game from his head in time for his next start.