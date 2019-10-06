Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Has night to forget
Blackwood allowed all seven goals, on 36 shots, in a 7-2 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.
Blackwood got the start against Buffalo and wound up suffering one of the worst losses of his career. With Cory Schneider a bit banged up after having to leave Friday's game with cramps, Blackwood could be in line to start Wednesday against Philadelphia. Whether he does or doesn't, he'll have to erase the memory of this game from his head in time for his next start.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Stumbles in relief•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Will start Wednesday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Suiting up Friday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Blue-paint bound Monday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Closes first season on high note•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.