Blackwood (knee) was reassigned to AHL Utica on a conditioning assignment Tuesday.

Blackwood has been sidelined for the Devils' last 17 contests due to his knee injury but appears to be trending in the right direction. Unfortunately for the 26-year-old netminder, Vitek Vanecek has been in top form to open the year with a 12-2-2 record with a 2.39 GAA and two shutouts. As such, even once deemed ready to play, Blackwood will be hard-pressed to pry the starting job away from Vanecek and will likely have to settle for being the backup.