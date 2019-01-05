Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Heads to room with trainers
Blackwood left Friday's game versus the Coyotes and went to the locker room with athletic trainers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood faced seven shots and didn't allow a goal before leaving this outing. He was replaced by Keith Kinkaid. It's unclear what's bothering the 22-year-old backstop, but this is troubling for the Devils, who found stability, albeit short-term, in the crease after Blackwood posted a .945 save percentage in his first seven NHL appearances.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in Arizona•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Shutout streak ends in Dallas•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in Dallas•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Pitches another shutout•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets starting nod against Canucks•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: First career shutout against Canes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...