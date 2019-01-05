Blackwood left Friday's game versus the Coyotes and went to the locker room with athletic trainers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood faced seven shots and didn't allow a goal before leaving this outing. He was replaced by Keith Kinkaid. It's unclear what's bothering the 22-year-old backstop, but this is troubling for the Devils, who found stability, albeit short-term, in the crease after Blackwood posted a .945 save percentage in his first seven NHL appearances.