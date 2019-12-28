Blackwood stopped 32 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

He might have wanted a couple of Toronto's goals in regulation back -- poor rebound control led to a first-period tally by Zack Hyman -- but there was little he could do on the overtime winner for the Leafs, as it was accidentally batted behind him by Damon Severson as the defenseman was trying to clear the puck from the front of the net. Blackwood had been sharp before the Christmas break, posting a 2.13 GAA and .931 save percentage through nine December outings coming into Friday, and with Cory Schneider only beginning to turn things around for AHL Binghamton, Blackwood's starting job appears to be very safe.