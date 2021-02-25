Blackwood will guard the road goal during Thursday's game versus Buffalo.
Blackwood was solid in his last start Tuesday against the Sabres, stopping 33 of of 36 shots, but he ultimately suffered his third loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 24-year-old netminder will try to snap his two-game losing streak in a rematch with the same Buffalo squad Thursday.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Rattled by Sabres•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets starting nod against Sabres•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Downed by Sabres•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting against Sabres•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Remains unbeaten in regulation•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Set to start against Bruins•