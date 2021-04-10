Blackwood stopped 21 of 26 shots in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Penguins.

Pittsburgh's final goal was scored into an empty net. Blackwood is in a tailspin, going 1-3-2 over his last six starts and giving up at least four goals in four of those outings, and on the season the 24-year-old is saddled with a 3.02 GAA and .905 save percentage.