Blackwood stopped 21 of 26 shots in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Penguins.
Pittsburgh's final goal was scored into an empty net. Blackwood is in a tailspin, going 1-3-2 over his last six starts and giving up at least four goals in four of those outings, and on the season the 24-year-old is saddled with a 3.02 GAA and .905 save percentage.
