Blackwood will cover the home net in Saturday's matinee against the Ducks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood permitted three goals on 25 shots in Thursday's road loss to the Islanders, but he gets a free pass from a fantasy standpoint considering he emerged the victor in the two home games prior. The Ducks pose an interesting challenge because they recently snapped a 12-game losing streak and have made several roster changes to try to invigorate the club.