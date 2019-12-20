Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: In goal Friday
Blackwood will get the starting nod at home against Washington on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood is riding a two-game winning streak in which he allowed just two goals on a combined 59 shots (.966 save percentage). Generally, the Thunder Bay native taking the first game of the Devils' back-to-back would mean Gilles Senn would be between the pipes versus Columbus on Saturday, but with the Christmas break around the corner, interim head coach Alain Nasreddine could go with Blackwood for both games.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Consecutive strong starts•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting against Anaheim•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Stands tall versus Coyotes•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in desert•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Plays well in relief•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Concedes two goals in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.