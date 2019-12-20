Blackwood will get the starting nod at home against Washington on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood is riding a two-game winning streak in which he allowed just two goals on a combined 59 shots (.966 save percentage). Generally, the Thunder Bay native taking the first game of the Devils' back-to-back would mean Gilles Senn would be between the pipes versus Columbus on Saturday, but with the Christmas break around the corner, interim head coach Alain Nasreddine could go with Blackwood for both games.