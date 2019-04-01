Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: In goal Monday
Blackwood will get the starting nod at home versus the Rangers on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Given the current goalie split, Blackwood figures to get one more game following Monday's tilt. The 21-year-old is 8-10-0 with two shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and .916 save percentage in 21 outings this year. The Thunder Bay native will have a chance to earn the No. 1 job over Cory Schneider during training camp this fall, though coach John Hynes could deploy the two tenders in a similar split workload as he did to end this year.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Flattened by Wings•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Guarding net against Wings•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Stifles Coyotes in shootout win•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Surrenders four in loss•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Taking on Caps•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...