Blackwood will get the starting nod at home versus the Rangers on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Given the current goalie split, Blackwood figures to get one more game following Monday's tilt. The 21-year-old is 8-10-0 with two shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and .916 save percentage in 21 outings this year. The Thunder Bay native will have a chance to earn the No. 1 job over Cory Schneider during training camp this fall, though coach John Hynes could deploy the two tenders in a similar split workload as he did to end this year.