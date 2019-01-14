Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: In goal Monday
Blackwood will get the starting nod at home versus Chicago on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood is 4-2-0 with a 1.85 GAA in nine appearances this season and appears have taken over as the No. 1 in New Jersey. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native should continue to benefit from playing behind a penalty-kill unit that is ranked second in the league at 85.7 percent.
