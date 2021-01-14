Blackwood will get the starting nod for Thursday's matchup with Boston, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Following the surprise retirement of Corey Crawford, the 24-year-old Blackwood figures to serve as the No. 1 option for New Jersey. Last year, the Thunder Bay native posted a 22-14-8 record with three shutouts and a 2.77 GAA in 47 appearances.