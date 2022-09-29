Blackwood will get the starting nod on the road versus the Rangers on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood struggled last season, posting a 9-10-4 record with a career-worst 3.39 GAA. This no doubt factored in the club's decision to go out and get Vitek Vanecek in the offseason to bolster their goaltending options. Still, Blackwood figures to remain in the mix for regular appearances and could split the goaltending duties with Vanecek if he can recover his form.