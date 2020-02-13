Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: In goal Thursday
Blackwood will get the starting nod at home versus Detroit on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood is coming off back-to-back shutouts, so it shouldn't be a surprise to see him manning the crease Thursday. The netminder faced 83 shots in those previous two outings and will look to keep his perfect run going versus a Red Wings squad that is scoring a league-worst 2.03 goals per game.
