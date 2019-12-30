Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: In goal Tuesday
Blackwood will get the starting nod at home versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood is undefeated in regulation in his last three appearances, posting a 2-0-1 record and .903 save percentage. The Thunder Bay native likely won't be able to count on getting offensive support most nights considering the Devils are scoring just 2.58 goals per game (fourth lowest in the league).
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Defeats Senators in Ottawa•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in net Sunday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Heartbreaker against Leafs•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: In goal Friday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Plenty of support in win•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.