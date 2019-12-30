Blackwood will get the starting nod at home versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood is undefeated in regulation in his last three appearances, posting a 2-0-1 record and .903 save percentage. The Thunder Bay native likely won't be able to count on getting offensive support most nights considering the Devils are scoring just 2.58 goals per game (fourth lowest in the league).