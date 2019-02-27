Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: In goal Wednesday
Blackwood will get the starting nod at home versus the Flames on Wednesday, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Blackwood is back with the Devils following the departure of Keith Kinkaid at the trade deadline. The youngster figures to split time the rest of the way with Cory Schneider and could position himself to take over as the full time starter for the 2019-20 campaign if he puts together a strong finish to the season.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Promoted following Kinkaid deal•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Sent back to minors•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Break just what doctor ordered•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Get starting nod Saturday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Called up from minors•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Reassigned to Binghamton•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...