Blackwood will get the starting nod at home versus the Flames on Wednesday, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Blackwood is back with the Devils following the departure of Keith Kinkaid at the trade deadline. The youngster figures to split time the rest of the way with Cory Schneider and could position himself to take over as the full time starter for the 2019-20 campaign if he puts together a strong finish to the season.