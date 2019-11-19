Blackwood will start at home against the Bruins on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has won three of his past four starts, but the competition gets much stiffer here. Goal support figures to be limited against a Bruins team that's holding opponents to 2.45 goals per game, and Boston can also throw two of the league's top five scorers at Blackwood in David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand.