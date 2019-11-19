Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: In tough Tuesday
Blackwood will start at home against the Bruins on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood has won three of his past four starts, but the competition gets much stiffer here. Goal support figures to be limited against a Bruins team that's holding opponents to 2.45 goals per game, and Boston can also throw two of the league's top five scorers at Blackwood in David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Third win in last four games•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Pegged for Saturday's tilt•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Stellar against Pens•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Guarding cage Friday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Falls at home to Sens•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: In goal Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.