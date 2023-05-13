Blackwood dealt with an MCL injury as well as a groin problem this season, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood has had injury problems the last two seasons, playing 25 games in 2021-22 and only 22 contests in 2022-23. Blackwood was 10-6-2 with a 3.20 GAA and .893 save percentage. He could be on the trade block in the offseason as the Devils have Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid as their top two netminders at this time.
More News
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Pulled in the second•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Suffers loss despite 38 saves•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Starting in Boston•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Surrenders two goals in relief•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Not sharp but still gets win•