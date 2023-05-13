Blackwood dealt with an MCL injury as well as a groin problem this season, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has had injury problems the last two seasons, playing 25 games in 2021-22 and only 22 contests in 2022-23. Blackwood was 10-6-2 with a 3.20 GAA and .893 save percentage. He could be on the trade block in the offseason as the Devils have Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid as their top two netminders at this time.