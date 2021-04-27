Blackwood will start Tuesday's home game against the Flyers.

Blackwood was less than two minutes from snapping New Jersey's losing streak at nine games Sunday until Claude Giroux scored twice late to force overtime, and the Flyers ultimately prevailed in a shootout. The 24-year-old netminder will look to get a lead and finish the job in Tuesday's rematch, and doing so would snap a personal 10-game losing streak for Blackwood.