Blackwood (upper body) kicked out 35 shots Sunday in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Penguins.
Blackwood did not make his scheduled start Thursday but it turned out to be a brief absence. The 24-year-old was roughed up for 17 goals over four starts to open the month of March, but he's now put together back-to-back stellar outings in one-goal wins over Buffalo and Pittsburgh. Blackwood denied 68 of 71 shots (.958) in those two starts and appears to be back on track heading into Tuesday's clash with Philadelphia.
