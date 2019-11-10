Blackwood will tend the road twine in Sunday's game against the Canucks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood was lit up for five goals on 38 shots by the Flames on Thursday, and he'll get a chance for redemption on the last leg of a five-game road trip. The Canucks have the strongest home offense in the league with 4.67 goals per contest in their barn, and they're 4-0-2 in those outings.