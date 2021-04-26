Blackwood stopped 33 of 36 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Blackwood was sitting on a 3-1 lead with less than two minutes remaining in regulation until Philadelphia's Claude Giroux struck twice in a 22-second span to send the game into overtime. Nothing was settled in the extra session and the Flyers' Kevin Hayes scored the decisive goal in the shootout to extend Blackwood's winless streak to 10 games (0-7-3). The 24-year-old Blackwood is now 9-16-4 on the year with a 3.09 GAA and .901 save percentage.