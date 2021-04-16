Blackwood stopped 29 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers.

The ice was tilted against Blackwood and the Devils all night, as New York led 3-0 after one period and finished with a 33-16 edge in shots. New York actually beat Blackwood cleanly for a fifth goal in the third period, but what would have been Vitali Kravtsov's first NHL goal was called back on an offside. Blackwood will have up to two more tries at beating the Rangers this weekend, but he's dropped two straight starts against them and taken five regulation losses in a row overall.