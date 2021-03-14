Blackwood kicked out 26 of 29 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Blackwood and the Devils took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but New York's Kieffer Bellows struck twice in the opening five minutes of the frame and the Islanders made it stick. It marked the sixth consecutive loss for Blackwood, who has failed to hold his opponent under three goals in each of his last nine appearances.