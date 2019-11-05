Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Making third straight start
Blackwood is in line to start between the pipes in Tuesday's road matchup with Winnipeg, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood will be making a third straight start Tuesday and appears to pulling away from Cory Schneider as the Devils' No. 1 option in net. The 22-year-old wasn't great in his last start Saturday against Carolina, surrendering three goals on 27 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his third win of the campaign. He'll look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Jets team that's only averaging 2.00 goals per game at home this season, last in the NHL.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Earning more starts•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Back in net Saturday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Takes shootout loss•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Facing Flyers•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Crumbles against Coyotes•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets nod for Friday's game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.