Blackwood is in line to start between the pipes in Tuesday's road matchup with Winnipeg, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood will be making a third straight start Tuesday and appears to pulling away from Cory Schneider as the Devils' No. 1 option in net. The 22-year-old wasn't great in his last start Saturday against Carolina, surrendering three goals on 27 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his third win of the campaign. He'll look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Jets team that's only averaging 2.00 goals per game at home this season, last in the NHL.