Blackwood made 31 saves in a 6-4 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

It's his 22nd win of the season. That ties Blackwood with Sean Burke (1988-89) for wins in a single season by a Devils' rookie goalie. One more and he moves into second on that list. We've worried at times -- like you -- that the Devils might ruin this young goalie, but so far, so good. Trot him out there in appropriate match ups -- Blackwood plays on the Devils after all.