Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Nabs starting nod Saturday
Blackwood will defend the net Saturday against the Kings in Los Angeles, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood has hit his stride in the crease recently, posting a 1.15 GAA and a .970 over his last six starts as part of a six-game winning streak in the crease. He'll put that on the line again Friday but should have a decent shot at another victory facing a Kings club with a minus-2 goal differential on home ice while averaging just 2.69 goals per game.
