Blackwood will defend the net Saturday against the Kings in Los Angeles, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has hit his stride in the crease recently, posting a 1.15 GAA and a .970 over his last six starts as part of a six-game winning streak in the crease. He'll put that on the line again Friday but should have a decent shot at another victory facing a Kings club with a minus-2 goal differential on home ice while averaging just 2.69 goals per game.

