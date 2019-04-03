Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Named starter for finale
Blackwood will draw the start in Saturday's regular-season finale on the road against the Panthers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Devils coach John Hynes reportedly will assign Cory Schneider between the pipes for Thursday's road game against the Hurricanes, with the rookie Blackwood capping off the season for an Eastern Conference club that won't be in the playoffs. Blackwood has won every other start since getting torched for nine goals allowed against by the Flames on March 12 -- a six-game span. His final start of the season will take place against a Florida club that currently ranks eighth in the league in scoring at 3.25 goals per game.
