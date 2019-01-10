Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Needs more time to recover
Blackwood (lower body) is an implied scratch against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, with Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reporting that Keith Kinkaid will draw the start and Cam Johnson is to serve as the backup.
Blackwood missing a third consecutive game really stings because he quickly gained fanfare across the fantasy hockey grid. Specifically, the Ontario native went 3-2-0 with a 1.83 GAA and .947 save percentage over his first eight games on hockey's grandest stage. Blackwood's next chance to at least serve in a backup capacity will arrive Saturday when the Devils play host to the Flyers.
