Blackwood made 29 saves on 32 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Despite a solid effort in goal, Blackwood wound up with his first regulation loss since Jan. 9. The 23-year-old goalie dropped to 21-13-8 with a 2.71 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 45 appearances. Goaltending has rarely been a problem for the Devils lately -- wins may be hard to come by, but both Blackwood and Cory Schneider have solid overall numbers recently.