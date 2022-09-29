Blackwood (illness) won't suit up Thursday versus the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood was initially scheduled to start this contest, but will instead sit out. It's unclear if he'll be ready to go for Friday's home game versus the Rangers instead or if his second preseason appearance will have to wait into next week.
More News
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Picks up illness•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: In goal Thursday•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Starting preseason contest•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Falls in finale•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: In net for Friday's finale•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Takes OT loss in return•