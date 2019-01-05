Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Not returning Friday
Blackwood (lower body) will not return to Friday's game against the Coyotes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Well this is dispiriting news for the Devils. The rookie netminder came into Friday with a 1.91 GAA and .945 save percentage since joining the team, but now he may be stuck on the sidelines. Cory Schneider (abdomen) is still out, which means New Jersey will have to dig deep to find a backup for Keith Kinkaid if Blackwood misses time.
