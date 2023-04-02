Blackwood made 14 saves in a 6-3 win over Chicago on Saturday.
Blackwood wasn't exactly sharp, but we'll forgive him -- it's hard to stay dialled in when most of the play is in the other end of the ice. It was his second start after missing 16 games with a lower-body injury. Vitek Vanecek is the top dog in Jersey, so Blackwood will be lucky to get another start before the postseason begins.
More News
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Starting Saturday in Chicago•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Gets win in return from injury•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Starting against Ottawa•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Removed from IR•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Back on the ice•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Shifts to IR•