Blackwood (lower body) will sit out Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Vitek Vanecek will start Tuesday, and Akira Schmid will serve as the backup goalie. Blackwood tweaked something at Tuesday's morning skate, and Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports he's considered day-to-day. The Devils' next game is Thursday versus the Kings.
