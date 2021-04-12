Blackwood allowed four goals on 23 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Blackwood allowed two goals to Colton Sceviour within the first six minutes of the game. Playing from behind didn't suit the Devils, and Blackwood was stuck with his fifth straight loss (0-3-2). The 24-year-old dropped to 9-12-3 with a 3.07 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 24 outings. The Devils have yet to announce a starting goalie for Tuesday's game versus the Rangers.