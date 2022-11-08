Blackwood (MCL sprain) is expected to miss 3-6 weeks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood was hurt during the Devils' 4-3 win over Edmonton on Thursday. He's 4-2-0 with a 2.79 GAA and .880 save percentage in seven starts. Vitek Vanecek had been splitting the goaltending duties fairly evenly with Blackwood, but now Vanecek will be asked to handle the bulk of the Devils' workload.