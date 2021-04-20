Blackwood (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Penguins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood sustained an upper-body injury during Sunday's loss to the Rangers and he'll miss at least one contest as a result. The 24-year-old netminder has struggled mightily in the month of April, going 0-6-1 while posting a sub-par 3.77 GAA and .859 save percentage. With Blackwood on the shelf, Scott Wedgewood is expected to get the starting nod for Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh.